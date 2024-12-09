Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 06:24 PM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.