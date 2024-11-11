Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 11 2024 11:55:06
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 823.60 2.22%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.05 -1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.00 1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.20 4.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,274.00 1.16%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surgePremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Nov 2024, 12:03:52 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge

  • India's consumer price inflation rose to a 14-month high of 5.81% in October, driven by increased vegetable and edible oil prices. The central bank's tolerance threshold is 6.0%, while rising import taxes and climate risks could further strain household budgets and inflation forecasts.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue