LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.