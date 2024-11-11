Economy News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Nov 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: No relief for Indians, as inflation rise further to 5.81% in October because of food price surge
Read the full story here
- India's consumer price inflation rose to a 14-month high of 5.81% in October, driven by increased vegetable and edible oil prices. The central bank's tolerance threshold is 6.0%, while rising import taxes and climate risks could further strain household budgets and inflation forecasts.