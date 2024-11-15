Economy News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Economy News Today Live: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy
- Jerome Powell noted that the economy was not signaling any distress that would necessitate an accelerated pace of rate cuts. On the contrary, he remarked, “if the data allow us to proceed a bit more gradually, that seems to be the prudent course of action."