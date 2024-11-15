Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2024, 07:31 AM IST Economy News Today Live: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

  • Jerome Powell noted that the economy was not signaling any distress that would necessitate an accelerated pace of rate cuts. On the contrary, he remarked, “if the data allow us to proceed a bit more gradually, that seems to be the prudent course of action."
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.