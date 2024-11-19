Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Economy News Today Live: The biggest losers from Trumponomics
- America’s president-elect wants to reshape trade, capital and labour flows
Economy News Today Live: PM Internship Scheme may be opened to youth aged 18-25 to boost work experience opportunities
- Expanding the age limit from 21-24 to 18-25 years will help increase internship opportunities for socioeconomically disadvantaged youth. Over 125,000 internships are currently available across various sectors.