Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 18 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 2.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 554.00 -2.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 772.05 -0.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.70 -1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,260.65 -0.56%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: The biggest losers from Trumponomics
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: The biggest losers from TrumponomicsPremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 06:00:17 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

  • America’s president-elect wants to reshape trade, capital and labour flows
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 05:30:14 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: PM Internship Scheme may be opened to youth aged 18-25 to boost work experience opportunities

  • Expanding the age limit from 21-24 to 18-25 years will help increase internship opportunities for socioeconomically disadvantaged youth. Over 125,000 internships are currently available across various sectors.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue