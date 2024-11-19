Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST Economy News Today Live: The biggest losers from Trumponomics

  • America’s president-elect wants to reshape trade, capital and labour flows
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Economy News Today Live: PM Internship Scheme may be opened to youth aged 18-25 to boost work experience opportunities

  • Expanding the age limit from 21-24 to 18-25 years will help increase internship opportunities for socioeconomically disadvantaged youth. Over 125,000 internships are currently available across various sectors.
Read the full story here

