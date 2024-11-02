Economy News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024: US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed's independence? Here's what economists say

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:58 PM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.