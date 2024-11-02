Economy News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024: US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed's independence? Here's what economists say

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed's independence? Here's what economists say
Read the full story here
- Economists say that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the US elections, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.