Economy News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: India’s GDP growth likely slowed to a six-quarter low in Q2: Mint poll

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Economy News Today Live: India’s GDP growth likely slowed to a six-quarter low in Q2: Mint poll
- GDP growth is expected to be softer in Q2 than in Q1, primarily due to weak private consumption and declining merchandise exports. While economists expect a recovery in the second half of FY25, some say this won't be sufficient to meet RBI's FY25 growth projection of 7%.