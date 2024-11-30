Economy News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024: India's forex reserves hit 5-month low of $656.5 billion, drop by $47 billion in 7 weeks; Rupee crashes to 9-month l

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 01:08 AM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.