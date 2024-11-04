Economy News Today Live Updates on November 4, 2024: RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows : Report

Economy News Today Live Updates on
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Economy News Today Live: RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows : Report
- The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars to support the rupee amid equity outflows, reported news agency Reuters, citing traders. The development came after Indian Rupees fell to its all-time low
Economy News Today Live: India’s manufacturing activity rises in October driven by growth in new orders
- The PMI has now remained above its long-term average and above the 50-point expansion threshold for nearly three consecutive years, highlighting a steady pace of growth in India's manufacturing sector.
Economy News Today Live: Weddings spark a bill shock, from venues to flowers
- Wedding planners in India are preparing for a crucial season post-Diwali, with a projected surge in bookings. Rising costs and a shift to intimate ceremonies are evident, while the hospitality industry expects significant growth driven by wedding-related spending.