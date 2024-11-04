Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 04 2024 13:31:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.35 -2.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,291.80 -3.53%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,273.80 -1.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 817.25 -3.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 482.05 -1.73%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on November 4, 2024: RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows : Report
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 4, 2024: RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows : Report

3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on November 4, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on November 4, 2024: Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows, reported Reuters.Premium
Latest news on November 4, 2024: Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows, reported Reuters.

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Nov 2024, 01:15:03 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows : Report

  • The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars to support the rupee amid equity outflows, reported news agency Reuters, citing traders. The development came after Indian Rupees fell to its all-time low 
Read the full story here

04 Nov 2024, 11:34:07 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: India’s manufacturing activity rises in October driven by growth in new orders

  • The PMI has now remained above its long-term average and above the 50-point expansion threshold for nearly three consecutive years, highlighting a steady pace of growth in India's manufacturing sector.
Read the full story here

04 Nov 2024, 05:00:12 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Weddings spark a bill shock, from venues to flowers

  • Wedding planners in India are preparing for a crucial season post-Diwali, with a projected surge in bookings. Rising costs and a shift to intimate ceremonies are evident, while the hospitality industry expects significant growth driven by wedding-related spending.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue