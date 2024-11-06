Economy News Today Live Updates on November 6, 2024: US Fed Meeting | Jerome Powell-led FOMC to meet today: US election results, inflation to GDP— 5 key indicators to watch

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: US Fed Meeting | Jerome Powell-led FOMC to meet today: US election results, inflation to GDP— 5 key indicators to watch
Read the full story here
- US Fed Meeting: US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel is expected to reduce the benchmark policy rate by 25 bps after delivering its first rate cut since 2020 in September 2024.