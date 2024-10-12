Economy News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: China to boost debt quota in bid to stimulate economy

Economy News Today Live Updates on
Economy News Today Live: China to boost debt quota in bid to stimulate economy
- The finance minister outlines measures to support the country’s property market and local governments, but offers no specific amount of potential stimulus package.
Economy News Today Live: How America learned to love tariffs
- Protectionism hasn’t been this respectable for decades
Economy News Today Live: India is now Russia’s no. 2 supplier of restricted technology
- India has surged to become the second-biggest supplier of restricted critical technologies to Russia, US and European officials said, highlighting the challenge in efforts to choke off exports fueling President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.