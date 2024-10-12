Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: China to boost debt quota in bid to stimulate economy

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on October 12, 2024: High-rise residential buildings in Beijing. Photo: Adek Berry/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2024, 10:50 AM IST Economy News Today Live: China to boost debt quota in bid to stimulate economy

  • The finance minister outlines measures to support the country’s property market and local governments, but offers no specific amount of potential stimulus package.
Read the full story here

12 Oct 2024, 10:45 AM IST Economy News Today Live: How America learned to love tariffs

  • Protectionism hasn’t been this respectable for decades
Read the full story here

12 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST Economy News Today Live: India is now Russia’s no. 2 supplier of restricted technology

  • India has surged to become the second-biggest supplier of restricted critical technologies to Russia, US and European officials said, highlighting the challenge in efforts to choke off exports fueling President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
Read the full story here

