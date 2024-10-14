Economy News Today Live Updates on October 14, 2024: Mint Primer | Factory output: Is the economy slowing down?

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Mint Primer | Factory output: Is the economy slowing down?
Read the full story here
- This was the first contraction since October 2022 when the factory output index fell by 4.1%. The government blamed the contraction on excessive rains in August, which hurt mining activity.