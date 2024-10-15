Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 15 2024 11:47:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.55 -1.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,708.50 -1.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 537.00 -2.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 920.70 -0.79%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,678.60 -0.59%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: IMF warns rise in government debt could be sharper than anticipated
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: IMF warns rise in government debt could be sharper than anticipated

2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on October 15, 2024: The IMF said spending cuts and tax rises of an unprecedented size would be needed over the coming five to seven years to stabilize or reduce debt. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Reuters (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on October 15, 2024: The IMF said spending cuts and tax rises of an unprecedented size would be needed over the coming five to seven years to stabilize or reduce debt. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Reuters (REUTERS)

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Oct 2024, 11:45:02 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: IMF warns rise in government debt could be sharper than anticipated

  • Government debts are set to match the annual output of the global economy by the end of this decade, and could cross that threshold much sooner if economic growth is weaker or interest payments are higher than expected, the International Monetary Fund said.
Read the full story here

15 Oct 2024, 11:17:52 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Behind Xi Jinping’s pivot on broad China stimulus

  • A bevy of bad news prompted action from the leader—but not a full U-turn.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue