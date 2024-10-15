Economy News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: IMF warns rise in government debt could be sharper than anticipated

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Oct 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: IMF warns rise in government debt could be sharper than anticipated
Read the full story here
- Government debts are set to match the annual output of the global economy by the end of this decade, and could cross that threshold much sooner if economic growth is weaker or interest payments are higher than expected, the International Monetary Fund said.
15 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Behind Xi Jinping’s pivot on broad China stimulus
Read the full story here
- A bevy of bad news prompted action from the leader—but not a full U-turn.