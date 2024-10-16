Economy News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Seventh Pay Commission: Cabinet clears 3% DA hike for central govt employees ahead of Diwali

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.