Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 16 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.25 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 907.10 -1.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 532.25 -0.13%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,875.60 -1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 493.20 -1.07%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on October 17, 2024: Mint Primer | Rupee’s sharp slide: How much lower can it go?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 17, 2024: Mint Primer | Rupee’s sharp slide: How much lower can it go?

2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 17, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on October 17, 2024: Volatility in the Indian stock market is likely to impact the local currency in the short term. (Mint)Premium
Latest news on October 17, 2024: Volatility in the Indian stock market is likely to impact the local currency in the short term. (Mint)

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Oct 2024, 05:30:16 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Mint Primer | Rupee’s sharp slide: How much lower can it go?

  • Since April 2022, the currency has depreciated sharply by over 9% which is more than the long-term trend of 30% depreciation over a decade at an average 3% fall every year.
Read the full story here

17 Oct 2024, 05:30:15 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Mint Leadership Dialogue: Inclusive growth, skill development critical to India's growth story

  • India's Viksit Bharat by 1947 growth model to be based on services and manufacturing, sturdy infrastructure, a panel of CEOs conclude after a marathon discussion in Mumbai recently
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue