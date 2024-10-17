Economy News Today Live Updates on October 17, 2024: Mint Primer | Rupee’s sharp slide: How much lower can it go?

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Mint Primer | Rupee’s sharp slide: How much lower can it go?
- Since April 2022, the currency has depreciated sharply by over 9% which is more than the long-term trend of 30% depreciation over a decade at an average 3% fall every year.
17 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Mint Leadership Dialogue: Inclusive growth, skill development critical to India's growth story
- India's Viksit Bharat by 1947 growth model to be based on services and manufacturing, sturdy infrastructure, a panel of CEOs conclude after a marathon discussion in Mumbai recently