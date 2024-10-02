Economy News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024: Indian economy’s performance deteriorates in August as consumer segment flashes red: Mint tracker

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Oct 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: Indian economy’s performance deteriorates in August as consumer segment flashes red: Mint tracker
- Mint macro tracker, which provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators, showed seven indicators flashing red in August.
02 Oct 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: How India can fix the Chinese imports problem
- India's growing import dependence on China is a challenge for policymakers, yet China remains a key supplier of raw materials and intermediary goods due to limited domestic alternatives. How should India navigate this?