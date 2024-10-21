Economy News Today Live Updates on October 21, 2024: China cuts benchmark loan prime rates by 25 bps; one-year LPR stands at 3.10%, five-year at 3.60%

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Oct 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: China cuts benchmark loan prime rates by 25 bps; one-year LPR stands at 3.10%, five-year at 3.60%
- China cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.10% from 3.35%, while the five-year LPR was also reduced by 25 bps to 3.60% from 3.85% previously.