Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 21, 2024: China cuts benchmark loan prime rates by 25 bps; one-year LPR stands at 3.10%, five-year at 3.60%

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 21, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on October 21, 2024: Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Oct 2024, 08:44 AM IST Economy News Today Live: China cuts benchmark loan prime rates by 25 bps; one-year LPR stands at 3.10%, five-year at 3.60%

  • China cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.10% from 3.35%, while the five-year LPR was also reduced by 25 bps to 3.60% from 3.85% previously.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.