Economy News Today Live Updates on October 25, 2024: The week in charts: IT woes, growth forecast, Zomato’s fundraising

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:00 AM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 25, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.