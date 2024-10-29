Economy News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024: Mint Primer: IMF thinks the global economy is out of the woods, is that true?

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Mint Primer: IMF thinks the global economy is out of the woods, is that true?
Read the full story here
- IMF, in its World Economic Outlook released last week, has said that the prospect for global growth has stabilized. It has projected global economy to grow at 3.2% in 2024.