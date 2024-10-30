Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on October 30, 2024: India's Canada trade holds up, but key imports slow

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 30, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on October 30, 2024: The WTO projects that global goods trade will increase by 2.7% in 2024, which is slightly higher than the previous estimate of 2.6%. (Photo: Reuters)

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST Economy News Today Live: India's Canada trade holds up, but key imports slow

  • Overall trade between the two countries in the first five months of FY25 inched up to $3.38 billion from $3.28 billion in the same period of FY24. However, free trade talks between the two countries remain suspended.
Read the full story here

