Economy News Today Live Updates on October 9, 2024: RBI MPC Outcome: Governor Das retains India's real GDP growth projections for FY25 at 7.2%

Economy News Today Live Updates on
Economy News Today Live: RBI MPC Outcome: Governor Das retains India's real GDP growth projections for FY25 at 7.2%
- The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee maintains a 7.2% growth forecast for FY25, adjusting its outlook for Q2 while increasing expectations for the last two quarters of FY25 and Q1 of FY26, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Economy News Today Live: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, changes stance to ‘neutral’
- India's benchmark interest rates remain at 6.5%, with the Reserve Bank shifting to a neutral policy stance, hinting at a potential rate cut in December.