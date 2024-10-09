Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 09 2024 10:14:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.35 0.50%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.25 2.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 803.65 2.76%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 420.60 -0.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 501.10 -1.34%
Economy News Today Live Updates on October 9, 2024: RBI MPC Outcome: Governor Das retains India's real GDP growth projections for FY25 at 7.2%
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 9, 2024: RBI MPC Outcome: Governor Das retains India's real GDP growth projections for FY25 at 7.2%

2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on October 9, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on October 9, 2024: Mint Image (Reuters)Premium
Latest news on October 9, 2024: Mint Image (Reuters)

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Oct 2024, 10:22:01 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: RBI MPC Outcome: Governor Das retains India's real GDP growth projections for FY25 at 7.2%

  • The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee maintains a 7.2% growth forecast for FY25, adjusting its outlook for Q2 while increasing expectations for the last two quarters of FY25 and Q1 of FY26, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Read the full story here

09 Oct 2024, 10:05:45 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, changes stance to ‘neutral’

  • India's benchmark interest rates remain at 6.5%, with the Reserve Bank shifting to a neutral policy stance, hinting at a potential rate cut in December.
Read the full story here

