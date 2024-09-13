 Economy News Today Live Updates on September 13, 2024: An American sovereign-wealth fund is a risky idea | Mint
Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 13 2024 09:16:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.60 0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 989.40 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 404.50 -0.07%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,247.75 -0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 787.80 -0.03%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on September 13, 2024: An American sovereign-wealth fund is a risky idea
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on September 13, 2024: An American sovereign-wealth fund is a risky idea

1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on September 13, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on September 13, 2024: Creating a sovereign-wealth fund for America is unnecessary, as the country lacks the funding and current initiatives already address the same goals. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on September 13, 2024: Creating a sovereign-wealth fund for America is unnecessary, as the country lacks the funding and current initiatives already address the same goals. (Image: Pixabay)

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2024, 09:25:21 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: An American sovereign-wealth fund is a risky idea

  • Donald Trump’s latest proposal has worryingly broad support
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue