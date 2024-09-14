Economy News Today Live Updates on September 14, 2024: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed. | Mint

Economy News Today Live Updates on
Economy News Today Live: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed.
- Lenders are seeing a rise in late payments on credit cards and auto loans.
Economy News Today Live: Govt subsidy eases onion prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai
- Government's onion subsidy initiative launched on September 5 has dropped the vegetable price in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday.
Economy News Today Live: Europe has a painful choice: War vs welfare
- Despite promising to raise military spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European nations, Germany in particular, are proving reluctant to sacrifice their generous welfare programs to pay for it.