 Economy News Today Live Updates on September 14, 2024: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed. | Mint
Economy News Today Live Updates on September 14, 2024: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed.
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on September 14, 2024: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed.

2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on September 14, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on September 14, 2024: Shoppers walk through a shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia. Shares of consumer-lending companies slid this past week after executives raised warnings about lower-income borrowers who are struggling to make payments. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

14 Sep 2024, 03:50:18 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed.

  • Lenders are seeing a rise in late payments on credit cards and auto loans.
Read the full story here

14 Sep 2024, 03:36:55 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: Govt subsidy eases onion prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai

  • Government's onion subsidy initiative launched on September 5 has dropped the vegetable price in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday. 
Read the full story here

14 Sep 2024, 03:28:53 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: Europe has a painful choice: War vs welfare

  • Despite promising to raise military spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European nations, Germany in particular, are proving reluctant to sacrifice their generous welfare programs to pay for it.
Read the full story here

