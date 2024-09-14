Economy News Today Live Updates on September 14, 2024: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed.

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: Americans are falling behind on their bills. Wall Street is alarmed.
- Lenders are seeing a rise in late payments on credit cards and auto loans.
14 Sep 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: Govt subsidy eases onion prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai
- Government's onion subsidy initiative launched on September 5 has dropped the vegetable price in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday.
14 Sep 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Economy News Today Live: Europe has a painful choice: War vs welfare
- Despite promising to raise military spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European nations, Germany in particular, are proving reluctant to sacrifice their generous welfare programs to pay for it.