Economy News Today Live Updates on September 19, 2024: US Fed lowers policy rate by ½ percentage point from 23-year high, signals additional 50 bps cuts; 5 key takeaways

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Sep 2024, 01:01 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: US Fed lowers policy rate by ½ percentage point from 23-year high, signals additional 50 bps cuts; 5 key takeaways
Read the full story here
- The US Federal Reserve has slashed its key interest rate by 50 bps to 4.75 per cent-5 per cent after keeping it elevated at the 23-year high mark for 12 straight months.