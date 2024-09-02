Economy News Today Live Updates on September 2, 2024: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires

Economy News Today Live Updates on
Economy News Today Live: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires
- StoneX estimated that the blazes could reduce Brazil’s sugar output by 340,000 metric tons, while Czarnikow had a similar initial assessment of 365,000 tons.
Economy News Today Live: Why inflation fell without a recession
- High interest rates, not the passage of time, have restored price stability
Economy News Today Live: Europe's carbon border tax sparks a race for green power in India
- The demand is not just from the large steel and aluminium companies but also from their suppliers to minimize emissions throughout supply chains. Renewable energy companies say that the demand has outstripped supply and upcoming capacities for the next couple of years are already sold out.