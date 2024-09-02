Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on September 2, 2024: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on September 2, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on September 2, 2024: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST Economy News Today Live: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires

  • StoneX estimated that the blazes could reduce Brazil’s sugar output by 340,000 metric tons, while Czarnikow had a similar initial assessment of 365,000 tons.
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST Economy News Today Live: Why inflation fell without a recession

  • High interest rates, not the passage of time, have restored price stability
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Economy News Today Live: Europe's carbon border tax sparks a race for green power in India

  • The demand is not just from the large steel and aluminium companies but also from their suppliers to minimize emissions throughout supply chains. Renewable energy companies say that the demand has outstripped supply and upcoming capacities for the next couple of years are already sold out.
Read the full story here

