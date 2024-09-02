Economy News Today Live Updates on September 2, 2024: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Sugar set for biggest weekly gain since January on Brazil fires
- StoneX estimated that the blazes could reduce Brazil’s sugar output by 340,000 metric tons, while Czarnikow had a similar initial assessment of 365,000 tons.
02 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Why inflation fell without a recession
- High interest rates, not the passage of time, have restored price stability
02 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Europe's carbon border tax sparks a race for green power in India
- The demand is not just from the large steel and aluminium companies but also from their suppliers to minimize emissions throughout supply chains. Renewable energy companies say that the demand has outstripped supply and upcoming capacities for the next couple of years are already sold out.