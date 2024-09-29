Economy News Today Live Updates on September 29, 2024: India drops to 6th among emerging market peers in August after ruling at pole position for months

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: India drops to 6th among emerging market peers in August after ruling at pole position for months
Read the full story here
- India, which had been unbeatable in Mint’s emerging market league table since January, fell to sixth rank in August. What pulled India down so dramatically?