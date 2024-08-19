Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 19 2024 10:18:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.05 1.00%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.25 0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,089.30 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 404.95 1.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 520.50 0.79%
Business News/ Economy / Latest Economy News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: Exports of key commodities fall in April-July amid rising trade deficit
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Economy News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: Exports of key commodities fall in April-July amid rising trade deficit

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Economy News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on August 19, 2024: The merchandise trade deficit stood at $23.5 billion in July, larger than the $20.98 billion deficit recorded in the previous month and $19 billion in July 2023. Photo: Sanjit Das/BloombergPremium
Latest news on August 19, 2024: The merchandise trade deficit stood at $23.5 billion in July, larger than the $20.98 billion deficit recorded in the previous month and $19 billion in July 2023. Photo: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue