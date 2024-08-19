Latest Economy News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: Exports of key commodities fall in April-July amid rising trade deficit

Latest Economy News Today on August 19, 2024 Live Updates: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Latest Economy News Today on Live Updates: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
19 Aug 2024, 10:22 AM ISTEconomy News Today Live: Exports of key commodities fall in April-July amid rising trade deficit
Exports of the top 30 commodities stood at $31.83 billion in July, down from $32.63 billion in the same month last year, commerce ministry data showed.