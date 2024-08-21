Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 20 2024 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.00 0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 406.30 0.84%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,637.40 0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,086.75 -0.10%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,993.35 0.54%
Business News/ Economy / Latest Economy News Today on August 21, 2024 Live Updates: Cheap Asian motorcycles are transforming African cities
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Economy News Today on August 21, 2024 Live Updates: Cheap Asian motorcycles are transforming African cities

2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Economy News Today on August 21, 2024 Live Updates: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on August 21, 2024: The two-wheelers are vital for the informal economy that makes up 86% of employment in Africa. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on August 21, 2024: The two-wheelers are vital for the informal economy that makes up 86% of employment in Africa. (Image: Pixabay)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue