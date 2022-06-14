Latest patents waiver drafts at WTO meet leave out drugs and diagnostics

This comes despite India’s commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal strongly pitching for widening the scope of the patents waiver package to beyond Covid-19 vaccines for it to be effective in saving lives.
GENEVA :India’s demand of waiving patents protection for Covid-19 drugs and diagnostics besides vaccines under an agreement at the World Trade Organisation has been left to consensus building over the next six months, as per the latest draft that emerged after a hectic round of talks on Monday at the 12th ministerial meeting taking place in Geneva.
India’s demand of doing away with the requirement of notifying exports benefitting from the patents waiver has also not been addressed yet.
The outcome in terms of a deal still remains uncertain, with UK and Switzerland strongly opposing a weakened patents regime and proposing limiting the scope of the deal. As the WTO works by consensus, all 164 member countries must agree.
“No later than six months from the date of this decision, members will decide whether to extend this decision to cover the production and supply of Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics," the latest draft text being negotiated among members said. The square brackets on this issue have been removed, suggesting that it is a resolved area in the negotiations.
India along with South Africa had proposed a patents waiver on drugs and diagnostics, which includes testing kits and devices, as part of their proposal made in October 2021. However, it was shot down by developed countries including the US, EU, UK, etc. After holding talks, India and South Africa together with the US and the EU called the Quad, had come out with a joint proposal on the issue, which limited it to cover only vaccines for a period of five years.
Goyal had said in his intervention on Monday during the thematic meeting that the Quad proposal was “maximalist compromise position," and does not reflect “what we as a co-sponsor of the Waiver proposal had envisaged" and urged members to negotiate on including therapeutics and diagnostics under the agreement.
However, this may not be much use for India in the case of drugs and diagnostics if the eligibility condition is not removed or suitably amended. As per the draft text, the compulsory license waiver will not be available to developing countries that exported more than 10% of Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021. While this has become a major bone of contention between the United States and China, as the condition leaves out the latter from the deal. India’s share in Covid-19 vaccine exports was around 2.3%. However, if the 10% condition is also extended to drugs and diagnostics, India may get left out, sources said.
India has been opposed to the Pre-shipment requirement condition in the draft text, arguing that it is a TRIPS Plus requirement being pressed by developed countries. Under the current compulsory licensing regime, exports are not mandated to be notified before being shipped.
According to the draft text, countries exporting products under the patents waiver agreement will need to provide slew of information to the WTO. This includes including the name and address of the authorized entity, the product, the duration of the authorization, the quantity, and the countries where the products are supplied, “as soon as possible after the information is available."
Goyal had strongly pointed out in the intervention on Monday that India cannot agree to any pre-shipment notification requirement.
“The UK and Switzerland continue to make more demands to further limit the effective working of the waiver decision. Further, Switzerland is also linking its demand changes on the pandemic response text with the forward movement in the decision text. Countries like India and South Africa should reject these unjust demands," said K M Gopakumar, legal adviser, Third World Network.
Goyal had said in his intervention on Monday that the members must “redouble" efforts and commence negotiations on therapeutics and diagnostics a the pandemic was far from over, particularly for the developing countries. “There is opposition to include therapeutics and diagnostics, which could at least pave the way in the future to tackle any crisis… if it's only vaccines that we are looking at providing, I think it's too late in the day for that the pandemic has run its initial course, currently vaccines are not in short supply. And if you're not even able to look at the near-term future and the requirements of that period, then I think it's pretty much clear… super profits of a few pharmaceutical companies prevail over global good," Goyal had said on Monday.
(The writer is in Geneva on the invitation of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry)