Latest patents waiver drafts at WTO meet leave out drugs and diagnostics

Goyal had said in his intervention on Monday that the members must “redouble" efforts and commence negotiations on therapeutics and diagnostics a the pandemic was far from over, particularly for the developing countries. “There is opposition to include therapeutics and diagnostics, which could at least pave the way in the future to tackle any crisis… if it's only vaccines that we are looking at providing, I think it's too late in the day for that the pandemic has run its initial course, currently vaccines are not in short supply. And if you're not even able to look at the near-term future and the requirements of that period, then I think it's pretty much clear… super profits of a few pharmaceutical companies prevail over global good," Goyal had said on Monday.