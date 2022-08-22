Latest US aid package to Ukraine includes mine-resistant vehicles, drones, missiles
- New $775 million assistance package brings total of military aid to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion
The U.S. is sending mine-resistant vehicles, drones, new missile systems and other new types of military assistance to Ukraine in the latest tranche of aid, officials said Friday.
The new $775 million assistance package brings the total of military aid to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion since the Biden administration entered office last year. It is the 19th such package of aid the Biden administration has announced since the conflict began.
The U.S. will send Ukraine more than a dozen ScanEagle surveillance and reconnaissance drones for its fight against Russian forces there, as well as new kinds of howitzers, antitank missile systems, and ammunition for Carl Gustaf recoilless rifles already in the Ukrainians’ arsenal.
The package also includes more ammunition for other systems already deployed there, giving the Ukrainians the ability to continue countering Russian forces in the east and inside Russian-occupied Crimea, officials said.
The U.S. is also for the first time providing Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, or MRAPs, and other mine-clearing equipment, for use in the swaths of territory Russia has mined, officials said.
U.S. defense officials said at this juncture of the war they are looking at ways to provide support and maintenance capabilities, as well as new capabilities such as the mine-clearing equipment, as the nature of the conflict shifts, potentially to help Ukraine to retake more territory from the Russians.
“We will continue to consult with the Ukrainians to make sure that we are providing them what they need, when they need it," a senior defense official said Friday.
The new aid comes as the conflict, now in its sixth month, reaches a stalemate, with neither the Russian nor Ukrainian sides making significant progress against the other, officials said.
In addition to the 15 ScanEagle drones, about 40 MRAPs, 16 new Howitzers and ammunition, defense officials announced more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or Himars, that the Ukrainians are using to target Russian positions, as well as well as about 1,000 more antitank Javelins and the rounds to go with them.
“We see this as a continuing aspect of Ukrainian success," the official said.
About 50 Humvee trucks are also in the package, as well as smaller gear, like secure communications and night vision goggles, officials said. It also includes artillery and ammunition, thermal imagery and optics systems.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text