The U.S., China and other leading economies should work together to agree on a set of national policies that will help narrow the large imbalances that now threaten the global trade system, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

In an annual speech to bankers, Bailey said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs represent “a generational change" in the global trade system that threatens to weaken economic growth.

“They are by no means the first such shifts, even if they are the most sudden and fundamental in the post-war era," he said.

The central banker said that while barriers to trade and subsidies to favored businesses contribute to the trade imbalances that have prompted Trump’s tariffs, they are not the underlying causes.

Repeating a view long held by international economists, Bailey said that while China pursues policies that suppress consumer spending, the U.S. runs budget deficits that are too large to allow for a sustained narrowing of its trade deficits.

“The U.S. does need to explain how it can regard its internal imbalance as sustainable and its external imbalance as not so," he said. “And China needs to explain how it will tackle its persistently weak domestic consumption."

Bailey called on the International Monetary Fund to “be creative in deploying its convening power" in helping the U.S., China and other leading economies settle on “mutually-agreed policies which mitigate risks associated with excess imbalances."

The central banker referred to a 2006 initiative that saw the IMF consult with China, the eurozone, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. on ways to narrow imbalances, yielding a number of policy pledges that have yet to be fulfilled. At the time, China said it would pursue measures to boost domestic demand, while the U.S. said it would cut government borrowing.

“There is merit here in reflecting on the lessons from the 2006 Multilateral Consultation exercise, and what could work better in future, " Bailey said.

The alternative to working out fixes together is a period of instability for the global economy as the U.S. sets the new terms for global trade, the central banker warned.

“How to reconcile an open world economy with national interests is a very old issue," he said. “The rules of the process have to be accepted and the imposition of rules by one player, however dominant, isn’t a recipe for sustained stability."

Bailey warned that countries with large current account deficits tend to come under more pressure from financial markets than countries with surpluses because they rely on foreign financing that can be withdrawn or become more expensive.

And while the U.S. has long been spared those pressures because of the U.S. dollar’s role as the leading reserve currency, it may not be so indefinitely, Bailey warned.

“This financial market pressure point is relevant notwithstanding the reserve currency argument, simply because it is very hard to judge the limits of sustainability," he said. “We have seen market disturbance this year. We have to be highly alert to financial stability risks—something that I can assure you we are following closely."