Learnings from the pandemic to help India in efforts to become $5 tn economy

“The last two years have been more like a science fiction movie than anything else," said Swarup Mohanty - Chief Executive Officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd at the Mint India Investment Summit 2022. “The entire business of asset management stands disrupted as we speak. I think covid is the trigger which starts the incredible journey of financial assets over physical assets. In our industry, there will be a pre covid and post covid period."