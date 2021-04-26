If left unchecked, second Covid-19 wave could be inflationary: RBI

On the brighter side, India’s economic activity in India is holding up against covid-19’s renewed onslaught, it said. Apart from contact-intensive sectors, activity indicators largely remained resilient in March and grew beyond pre-pandemic levels. The central bank bulletin also pointed out that over the last month, there were two positive developments on the prices front. Firstly, there is an increasing likelihood of a normal south-west monsoon in 2021, and secondly, the retreat of crude oil prices from a peak level of around $70 per barrel could result in some softening in domestic pump prices.