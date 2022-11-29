Lenders rush to raise funds via tier 2 bonds1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 11:04 PM IST
In the first half of this year, banks had raised over ₹21,000 crore via additional tier 1 bonds to finance credit growth
Mumbai: Banks are scrambling to raise funds via corporate bonds as credit demand picks up. Banks such as HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra will soon issue tier 2 bonds.