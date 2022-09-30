Letter to govt on inflation targeting failure not to be made public: RBI’s Das

Retail inflation has stayed above RBI’s flexible target between January and August, and is unlikely to be benign in September either and therefore has to send a report to the government in October. Under the monetary policy framework, the central bank has to maintain consumer price inflation (CPI) in the 2% to 6% range, with the median target of 4%. Failing to do so for three consecutive quarters requires the RBI to write to the government, citing reasons and remedial measures.