List of top 10 economies in the world as India overtakes Japan to become 4th largest

Indian public policy think tank NITI Aayog's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BVR Subrahmanyam, on Sunday, 25 May 2025, citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. The official World Bank's data of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 marked India's position as the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Advertisement

Also Read | India surpasses Japan to become 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO

“We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan,” BVR Subrahmanyam told the media outlets at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on Sunday.

Subrahmanyam also predicted that India may soon surpass Germany and become the third-largest economy in the world. “If we stick to, you know, what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2, 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy,” said the CEO.

List of Top 10 Economies (As per GDP in US$) United States: GDP (2023) at $27,720,709 million or over $27.720 trillion. China: GDP (2023) at $17,794,783 or over $17.794 trillion. Germany: GDP (2023) at $4,525,703 or over $4.525 trillion. Japan: GDP (2023) at $4,204,494 or over $4.204 trillion. India: GDP (2023) at $3,567,551 or over $3.567 trillion. United Kingdom: GDP (2023) at $3,380,854 or over $3.380 trillion. France: GDP (2023) at $3,051,831 or over $3.051 trillion. Italy: GDP (2023) at $2,300,941 or over $2.3 trillion. Brazil: GDP (2023) at $2,173,665 or over $2.173 trillion. Canada: GDP (2023) at $2,142,470 or over $2.142 trillion. According to the World Bank data cited above, all the current GDP data is based on the year 2023 release. The data has not been updated further. However, the IMF released its World Economic Outlook report in April 2025, which expects India to surpass Japan to take over the fourth-largest economy spot in 2025.

Advertisement

IMF World Economic Outlook The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on 22 April 2025, predicted that India is set to overtake Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world in 2025.

India's nominal GDP is expected to rise to $4,287.017 billion in the 2025-26 fiscal year, which is higher compared to the expectation for Japan's nominal GDP at $4,186.431 billion, according to the report.

According to Mint's earlier report, India was the fifth-largest economy worldwide until 2024. IMF's prediction also marks India as the fastest-growing major economy in the upcoming two years.

The WEO report also highlighted that the Indian economy is expected to grow at a “more stable” rate of 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, which makes it higher than its global and regional peers.

Advertisement