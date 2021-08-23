-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches National Monetisation pipeline (NMP).
-Infra assets worth ₹6 lakh cr across rail, road, power sectors to be monetised over 4 years, says Kant.
-Kant says govt to monetise gas pipelines, roads, railway assets, warehousing assets among others.
-Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says monetisation of state-run assets program covers assets worth ₹6 lakh crore rupees
-"Monetisation of state-run assets program covers assets worth 6 trillion rupees," says Kant.
-"The #NMP is set up to not only provide a much needed positive trigger for the economy but is also designed to lay the necessary roadmaps for asset monetisation of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets," tweeted Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.
The #NMP is set up to not only provide a much needed positive trigger for the economy but is also designed to lay the necessary roadmaps for asset monetisation of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets.
-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference shortly.
-Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had earlier this month said that the government is finalising ₹6 lakh crore worth infrastructure assets, including national highways and power grid pipelines, which would be monetised.
-The Union Budget 2021-22, laid a lot of emphasis on asset monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure.
-In her Budget speech, Sitharaman had said that monetising operating public infrastructure assets was a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.
-The government views asset monetisation as a strategy for the augmentation and maintenance of infrastructure, and not just a funding mechanism.
-The NMP book will be released in the presence of Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and Secretaries of relevant ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!