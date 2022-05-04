The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said its governor will make an unscheduled statement on Wednesday. Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the public at 2 pm via YouTube, the central bank’s Twitter account said, without providing more details.

The yields on 10-year India bonds rose to 7.19%, as compared to 7.11% in the previous day, while the benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses to over 1% in Wednesday's afternoon deals.

The RBI turned hawkish in its April policy as inflation jumped, shifting focus from growth to inflation in its April policy. Headline inflation stood at 6.95% in March, breaching the RBI’s comfort level of 6% for a third consecutive month. Economists expect price pressures to surge further in the coming months.

The Reserve Bank might change its stance to neutral from accommodative in the June policy, topping it up with a 25 basis points rate hike to curb inflation that’s hovering above its targeted range, predict economists.

