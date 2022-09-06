Liz Truss’s inheritance: A UK economy on its knees

Ms. Truss hasn’t yet laid out what she will do to mitigate what the public and press call the “cost of living crisis." The 47-year-old former foreign secretary is a libertarian who campaigned on tax cuts to revitalize the economy rather than on more government spending. The Conservative Party’s 172,000 members selected her to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister in part because she promoted a feel-good vision of a smaller, nimbler British state. However, she is expected in the coming days to announce large-scale state intervention to help households and businesses deal with higher gas prices. This could push up government debt dramatically.