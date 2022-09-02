Loan utilization low as firms await strong growth signals

Loan utilization low as firms await strong growth signals3 min read . 11:20 PM IST
- At SBI, 49% of working capital loans and 26% of term loans remained unutilized till June-end
Utilization of loan limits by India Inc. remains subdued as companies await stronger growth signals before spending big, though utilization levels are better than last year.
At State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, a large portion of loans sanctioned to companies is yet to be utilized, as private capital expenditure is still below expectations. As much as 49% of working capital loans and 26% of term loans remain unutilized, taking the quantum of such loans to ₹5 trillion till 30 June. Both have seen deterioration from the March quarter, when non-utilization of working capital was 46% and that for term loans was at 19%.
To be sure, the number of new investment projects announced rose sharply in FY22 but lagged pre-covid numbers. Investment plans for 791 projects were made during FY22 totalling ₹1.95 trillion, rising from 576 in FY21 with investment intentions of ₹1.17 trillion, comparatively lower than the levels seen since 2016-17, showed data issued in a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin.
“Private capex has been lagging government capex since the pandemic, but that is showing signs of change now and private capex is picking up pace," the chief financial officer of a Mumbai-based company said on the condition of anonymity. According to the executive, bigger business houses are embarking on capex plans at the moment, and as they increase their pace of capex, there will be downstream effects, leading to higher utilization across the value chain.
Private sector capex has seen an uptick in FY22 and is expected to remain elevated in FY23 and FY24, according to a 22 August report by HDFC Securities. “Increased demand visibility, diversifying global supply chains, foray into newer products, and healthier balance sheets are some of the key factors that are encouraging various domestic industries to add newer capacities. Capex from the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes is expected to ramp up from FY23 onwards and will meaningfully contribute to private sector capex," the report said.
Bank loans to large industries grew 5.2% from a year earlier in July, rebounding from a contraction of 3.8% in the month last year, RBI data showed.
Of the total project expenditure by sanctioned banks and financial institutions in FY22, 89% pertained to investments in greenfield or new projects, while the rest was directed towards expansion and modernization of existing projects, according to RBI data. Bankers believe that going ahead, utilization will improve as companies firm up capex plans.
Not everyone is quite as bullish as bankers, though.
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 22 August that the share of corporates in overall bank credit has declined meaningfully over the past decade, reflecting the excess capacity to meet domestic demand requirements.
“While we have witnessed a lot of discussion in the past year around corporate capex led credit, we are still waiting to see corporates undertaking any massive projects so far and have instead de-leveraged significantly due to improvement in profitability," it said.
The report added that while there is a potential for the cycle to turn and there is some tailwind from bond market substitution, India is in the midst of a modest level of macroeconomic uncertainty which can remain an overhang for corporates to make large investments funded by debt.
