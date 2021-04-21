The second wave of the pandemic is forcing states to impose stricter curbs to avoid reimposing full-blown lockdowns, but the restrictions are disrupting economic activity, posing a new challenge for the government to revive the economy.

Struggling with an explosive rise in infections, more states imposed stricter restrictions, including curbs on shopping, travel and e-commerce. Maharashtra on Tuesday issued a new order restricting the timings of essential shops dealing with grocery, vegetable, dairies and other items to four hours— from 7am to 11am—with immediate effect, even as it allowed home delivery from these shops till 8pm.

Telangana imposed a night curfew from 9pm to 5am in the state till 1 May, while Uttar Pradesh said it will start weekend shutdowns from Friday. Jharkhand announced a lockdown from 22-29 April, and Chandigarh announced a day-long shutdown on 21 April to combat the resurgence of the virus. Assam, too, announced a spate of restrictions. On Monday, Delhi imposed a six-day curfew in the national capital.

While states are still trying to avoid large-scale and stringent lockdowns, rising restrictions on mobility and economic activity may deliver a second financial shock to an economy that is just emerging from the deepest recession in at least four decades. With health infrastructure on the verge of collapsing amid record infections, states are left with few options.

On Tuesday, India reported 221,108 new cases of covid-19, with the death count going up to 1,355.

The restrictions could deepen the economic impact of the second wave in the coming weeks, said analysts at Nomura in a note on Tuesday.

As of 18 April, the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) has further plummeted by over 16 percentage points below pre-pandemic normal from 12 percentage points in the previous week. The index tracks a weekly dashboard to capture a host of ultra-high-frequency data.

The stock markets continued to slide on Tuesday over covid-19 concerns, with the benchmark Sensex shedding 0.51% after erasing gains seen earlier in the day. On Monday, Indian markets plunged by almost 2%.

“Consumer confidence will be impacted, and discretionary spending will come down substantially, but it may resurrect in the form of pent-up demand later. There may be more impact on the services sector as discretionary spending may not resume immediately after the situation normalizes," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

The increase in restrictions across the country has the retail industry particularly worried.

The Retailers Association of India on Tuesday said that with localized restrictions across states, the retail industry is beginning to see issues faced by retailers last year repeating in some form.

“Shutting down non-essential or non-food retail and malls is not the solution. Considering the impact of last year on business, closure of economic activity at this stage will lead to the permanent closure of businesses, thereby leading to millions of job losses," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, adding that formal retail businesses, especially shopping centres across India, have been following covid protocols and, hence, should be allowed to operate with strict surveillance.

Restrictions and rising cases have already impacted sales of the auto sector, especially the two-wheeler segment, analysts said.

“We interacted with two-wheeler dealers to gauge the demand and impact of the second wave. Sales are down by 30-50%, with no signs of recovery. Dealers commenced 21 April with high inventory owing to the year-end push and high sales expectations from the festive season (Navratri, Gudi Padwa, etc.,) and wedding season (northern and central India), and rural demand from the rabi harvest," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a report.

“Hardly any sales were reported from the festive season nor any demand from the rabi harvest. However, dealers in northern India are faring better on account of some wedding season demand," they added.

The real estate sector, which is highly dependent on migrant labour, is expected to be affected if the lockdowns trigger a second reverse migration.

“If the lockdown goes on for an extended period of time, the recovery will be delayed and painful; and its impact will be seen on the real estate sector in terms of a slowdown in new launches, sales, construction and delivery of the projects," said Mohit Goel, chief executive of Omaxe Ltd.

There are roughly over 100,000 construction workers employed in real estate projects in Maharashtra, mainly Mumbai and Pune, 80% of whom are migrants. Analysts estimate that around 30-40% of project sites are fully operational in Mumbai and Pune post the lockdown restrictions. Barring a few large companies, most property developers would be unable to provide the mandatory in-situ labour arrangements in Maharashtra.

The number of air travellers has also been plummeting over the last few weeks. The sector, which was the worst affected by the lockdowns of last year, faces a bleak outlook as the second wave continues unabated.

For the fourth week in a row, fewer Indians took to the skies given the fresh surge in covid cases across the country, according to a report by ICICI Securities, which said that the average number of daily fliers stood at 193,000 for the week ended 17 April, fewer than the 232,000 in the week ended 10 April.

Madhurima Nandy, Malyaban Ghosh and Rhik Kundu contributed to the story.

