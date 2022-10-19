Lockdown in China may hurt engineering exports further

“Engineering exports to China have really gone down sharply, and it does not look like it will recover anytime soon," Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said. “The whole year has been difficult in the China market. The embassy, as well as the ministry, has been trying to extend support, but China is difficult at the moment. So far, it does not seem that China has created a trade barrier. Demand has gone down in China. It could also be possible that they have begun manufacturing some of the orders themselves. The government is considering removing the duty on steel which will help India regain a lot of the market that it had lost," Garodia said in an interview.